Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,497,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 14,562,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.7 days.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Air Canada stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.07. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

