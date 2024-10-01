Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Cecilia Jones Sells 2,542 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,926,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

