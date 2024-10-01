Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Cecilia Jones Sells 2,542 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
