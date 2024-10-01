Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Decreases By 5.7%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,097,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 6,463,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.4 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
