Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Decreases By 5.7%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,097,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 6,463,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.4 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

