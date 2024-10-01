AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Short Interest Update

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,917,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 3,725,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 391.7 days.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AFC Energy stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. AFC Energy has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

