AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Short Interest Update

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,917,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 3,725,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 391.7 days.
AFC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AFC Energy stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. AFC Energy has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
About AFC Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Energy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.