Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 242,744 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.