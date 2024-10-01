Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 994.0 days.

Acciona Price Performance

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $151.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.36.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

