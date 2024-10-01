Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 286 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $275.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $903,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,353.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 97,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Autodesk by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 79,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 10.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.