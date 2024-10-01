Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 286 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $275.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
