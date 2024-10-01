18,671 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,671 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In related news, CEO Eric Singer acquired 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,843.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

