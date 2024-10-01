XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $7,430,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 722.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 333,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 292,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 53,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 3.0 %

NATR opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $255.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

