Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $313,821.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,647,939.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $313,821.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,647,939.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,845. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

