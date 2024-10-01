Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,254 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stantec by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Stantec by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,897,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Stantec by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Stantec by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stantec by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Stantec



Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

