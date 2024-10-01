Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,195 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $283.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $262.18 and a 12 month high of $354.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

