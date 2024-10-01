XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $185,000 Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,113,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 223,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 874,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

