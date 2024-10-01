XTX Topco Ltd Buys 3,025 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mission Produce by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mission Produce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $958,318.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,145.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mission Produce news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $958,318.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,145.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,630,002 shares in the company, valued at $114,347,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,360. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

AVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.07 million, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

