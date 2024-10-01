Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,423 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $41,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 508,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

