Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 661.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

UNFI stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.64.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

