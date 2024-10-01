Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Interface were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Interface by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Insider Activity at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,976.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,604 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TILE

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.