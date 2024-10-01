Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of ACV Auctions worth $38,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACV Auctions by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,586,000 after buying an additional 2,502,064 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 24.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 4.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ACV Auctions by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 111,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $2,257,328.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,813,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 111,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $2,257,328.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,813,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,163 shares of company stock worth $14,045,915. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.