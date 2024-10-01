JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,697,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,311,000.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

