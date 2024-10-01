Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 20,543 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 166.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

