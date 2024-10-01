Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 327 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 63.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,651,514.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,492,499. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

