Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $136,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after buying an additional 372,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.