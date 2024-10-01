Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 582,664 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Photronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,990,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 275,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,715,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,861,000 after buying an additional 265,533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 191,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Photronics stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Report on PLAB

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.