Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Unitil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $979.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

