Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,310 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

