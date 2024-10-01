Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -53.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.