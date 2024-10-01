Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 94.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $102,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Albany International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.59. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

