Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,298 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.50 and a beta of 0.61.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

