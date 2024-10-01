Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $546,000 Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNDT stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $824.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

