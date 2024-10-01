Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 39,853 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,853 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,620,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,755. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

