Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,605 shares of company stock worth $19,303,364 in the last ninety days. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

