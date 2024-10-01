Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

