PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 83.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.64. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

