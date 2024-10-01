Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,549,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RBC opened at $299.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $309.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,789.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total value of $5,580,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,981,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.