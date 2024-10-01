Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,483 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,903,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,450,000 after buying an additional 110,279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191,566 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

