Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 347.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,733,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Saia by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 95,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.07.

Saia Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $437.26 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

