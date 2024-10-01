Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

