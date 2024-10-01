Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,122,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 189,201 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter worth $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 29.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 496,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 39.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

NYSE:ONL opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

