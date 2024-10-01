Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVO opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Evotec SE has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

EVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

