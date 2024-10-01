12,724 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GitLab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in GitLab by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GTLB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Down 0.2 %

GTLB stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.