Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

CFFN stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

