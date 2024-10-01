Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 11,403 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 17,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $74,443.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 539,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 17,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $74,443.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 539,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $595,716.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,006,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,232 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

