Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,669 Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 664,955 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 453,254 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after acquiring an additional 164,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 74,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:MD opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $976.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.