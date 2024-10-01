Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 108,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $702.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BGS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.