Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 6,252 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 13.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,200 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Gold by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in New Gold by 196.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,060,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,089 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in New Gold by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,694,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,194 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGD opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.74.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

