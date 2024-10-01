Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $621,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 131.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 141,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,996 shares of company stock worth $20,499,893 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

