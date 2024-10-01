Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,647 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175,751 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 490,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 270,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 1,636,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.