Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $3,075,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $853,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 17,130.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 576.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

