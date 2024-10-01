Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

