Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Chairman Brian J. Cali Buys 213 Shares

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $11,533.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 397,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,505,726.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

